Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Cap of $85.65 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $85.65 million and $1.30 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,631,899 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

