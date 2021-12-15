Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.64. 1,767,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.16 and a 52-week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

