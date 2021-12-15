Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,515,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

