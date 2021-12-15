AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.29

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $11.94. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 243,917 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
