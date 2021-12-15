AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.29

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $11.94. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 243,917 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

