Allstate’s (ALL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday.

ALL stock opened at GBX 26.35 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

