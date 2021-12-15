Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,082.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,885.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,729.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

