Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 120,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,885.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,729.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

