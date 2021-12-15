Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,885.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,729.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

