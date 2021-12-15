Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

