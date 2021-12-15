Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

ATUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 70,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

