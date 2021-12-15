Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

