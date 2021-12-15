Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

