Altus Group Limited Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

AIF stock opened at C$68.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.02. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.