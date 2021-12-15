Altus Group Limited Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million.
AIF stock opened at C$68.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.02. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.
