ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,287,657.90 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50.

ALXO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 467,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $97.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,657,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

