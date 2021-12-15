Alzamend Neuro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,075 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 2,310 call options.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,319 shares of company stock valued at $413,224 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

