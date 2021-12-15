AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of DM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

DM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.