AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 147.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 25,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,901. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

