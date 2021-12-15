AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.30. 13,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,169. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

