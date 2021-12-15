AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 5,002 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 181.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.