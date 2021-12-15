Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 5764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Amarin alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.