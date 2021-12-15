Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

