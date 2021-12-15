Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a growth of 222,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AZFL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Amazonas Florestal has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

