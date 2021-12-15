American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

