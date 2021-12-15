American Research & Management Co. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 16,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,442. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

