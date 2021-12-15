American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,720 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 111.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. 2,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,568. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

