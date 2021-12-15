American Research & Management Co. Sells 485 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,874,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waters by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,761,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.49. 1,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,009. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.16 and a 200 day moving average of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.