American Research & Management Co. Sells 725 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.02. 2,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,689. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.