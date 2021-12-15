American Research & Management Co. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,654. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

