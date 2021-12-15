American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $30.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.03 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 8,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,155. American Software has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $811.23 million, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

