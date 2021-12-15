Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $223.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.