Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.55. 22,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,915. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

