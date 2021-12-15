Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 21,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 515.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 58.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.