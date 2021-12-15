Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 162,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. TravelCenters of America makes up about 5.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $108,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $722.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

