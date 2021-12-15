Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.63. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 60,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$104.32 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

