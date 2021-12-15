Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.07 Million

Brokerages predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $49.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.84 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 8,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.