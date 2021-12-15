Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.15. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

PTC stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

