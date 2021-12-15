Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $5.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $237.86. The stock had a trading volume of 778,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,641. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.30. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

