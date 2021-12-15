Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $233.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.24. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.