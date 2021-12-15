Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.84.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.