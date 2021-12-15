Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.84.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

