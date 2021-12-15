Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $3.58. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 565%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,041,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 3,064,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

