Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $2.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.11. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

