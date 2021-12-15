Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 330,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,323. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

