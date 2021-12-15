Analysts Issue Forecasts for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.60.

WFG stock opened at C$111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$114.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.21.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

