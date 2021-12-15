Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $86.60

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,134 shares of company stock worth $6,042,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.