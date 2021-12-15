Analyzing Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weber and A. O. Smith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.17 $88.41 million N/A N/A A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 4.51 $344.90 million $2.89 28.37

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Weber and A. O. Smith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 A. O. Smith 1 2 4 0 2.43

Weber currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.70%. A. O. Smith has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.29%. Given Weber’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Dividends

Weber pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. A. O. Smith pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. A. O. Smith pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A. O. Smith has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith 13.84% 25.24% 14.72%

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Weber on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

