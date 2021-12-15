Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Shares Down 9.2%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.89. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDHF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

