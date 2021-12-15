Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.18

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$52.18 and last traded at C$50.93, with a volume of 16313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.17.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.