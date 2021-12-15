Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

