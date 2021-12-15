Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. 201,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,825 in the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Anterix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

