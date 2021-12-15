ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.47 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 83,251,520 coins and its circulating supply is 83,053,970 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

